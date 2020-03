BRIEF-Evergrande Health Industry Posts FY Loss Attributable RMB4.43 Billion

March 30 (Reuters) - Evergrande Health Industry Group Ltd :

* EVERGRANDE HEALTH INDUSTRY GROUP LTD - FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB4.43 BILLION VERSUS LOSS OF RMB1.43 BILLION

* EVERGRANDE HEALTH INDUSTRY GROUP - PLANS TO SET UP SEVERAL SUPER FACTORIES WITH ANNUAL PRODUCTION CAPACITY OF 60GWH WITHIN 10 YEARS

* EVERGRANDE HEALTH INDUSTRY GROUP LTD- NOT AWARE OF ANY SIGNIFICANT ADVERSE IMPACTS OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK ON FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

* EVERGRANDE HEALTH INDUSTRY GROUP LTD- FY TURNOVER RMB5,635.56 MILLION, UP 79.88%

* EVERGRANDE HEALTH INDUSTRY- GROUP PLANS TO EXPAND ITS OPERATIONS INTO 70 LIVABLE WELLNESS AREAS IN COMING 3 YEARS

* EVERGRANDE HEALTH INDUSTRY GROUP LTD - AT PRESENT, GROUP’S NEW ENERGY VEHICLE BUSINESS PROGRESSING STEADILY IN LINE WITH PLANNED GOALS

* EVERGRANDE HEALTH INDUSTRY- WILL PUT INTO OPERATION AT LEAST 11 MAJOR GARDENS OF ELDERLY CARE VALLEY, 4 MEGA HEALTH PRESERVING COMPLEX IN 2020