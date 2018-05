May 17 (Reuters) - Everi Holdings Inc:

* EVERI HOLDINGS SAYS ON MAY 17, 2018, CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 9, 2017 - SEC FILING

* EVERI HOLDINGS - AS PER AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE ON $813.9 MILLION OF SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS REDUCED BY 50 BASIS POINTS

* EVERI HOLDINGS INC - UNDER AMENDMENT, MATURITY DATE FOR CREDIT AGREEMENT REMAINS MAY 9, 2024 Source text: [bit.ly/2rPH4ZE] Further company coverage: