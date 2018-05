May 7 (Reuters) - Everi Holdings Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.06

* Q1 REVENUE $111 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $106.9 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.01 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* EVERI HOLDINGS-INTENDS TO CAPITALIZE ON FINANCIAL POSITION, FAVORABLE MARKET CONDITIONS TO REPRICE ITS $814 MILLION TERM LOAN SCHEDULED TO MATURE IN 2024

* CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $125 MILLION TO $130 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: