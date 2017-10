Oct 12 (Reuters) - Eversource Energy:

* Eversource announces sale of power plants

* Says has ‍agreements to sell plants to two buyers​

* Says co’s nine hydroelectric facilities will be acquired by Hull Street Energy Llc and affiliates for $83 million​

* Says ‍under proposed sales, co's 3 fossil generation facilities, 2 remote combustion turbines to be purchased by Granite Shore Power for $175 million​