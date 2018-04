BRIEF-Eversource Energy Discloses Proposal To Acquire Connecticut Water Service For $63.50 Per Share

April 19 (Reuters) - Eversource Energy:

* EVERSOURCE ENERGY DISCLOSES PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE, INC. FOR $63.50 PER SHARE

* EVERSOURCE ENERGY - EVERSOURCE BELIEVES ITS PROPOSAL IS A SUPERIOR ALTERNATIVE TO ALL-STOCK TRANSACTION PROPOSED IN SJW GROUP’S AGREEMENT

* EVERSOURCE ENERGY - “EVERSOURCE HAS ATTEMPTED TO ENGAGE PRIVATELY WITH CONNECTICUT WATER FOR SOME TIME”

* EVERSOURCE ENERGY - EXPRESSED ITS INTEREST IN PURSUING AN ACQUISITION OF CONNECTICUT WATER IN 2017

* EVERSOURCE ENERGY - ON APRIL 5, CO VERBALLY COMMUNICATED INTENT TO SUBMIT A PROPOSAL TO CONNECTICUT WATER CEO DAVID BENOIT & DELIVERED WRITTEN PROPOSAL

* EVERSOURCE ENERGY - ON APRIL 17, CO SENT FOLLOW-UP COMMUNICATION TO CONNECTICUT WATER EXPRESSING ITS CONTINUED INTEREST IN PURSUING AN ACQUISITION