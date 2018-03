March 14 (Reuters) - Everyman Media Group Plc:

* FY ADJUSTED EBITDA UP 67% TO £6.6M (2016: £4.0M)

* YEAR END TRADING HAS BEEN IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS AND FILM RELEASE SCHEDULE FOR 2018 LOOKS STRONG AND DIVERSE

* DIRECTORS HAVE EXPECTATION GROUP HAS ADEQUATE RESOURCES FOR 12 MONTHS FROM DATE OF SIGNING THESE ACCOUNTS​

* ‍DIRECTORS CONTINUE TO ADOPT A GOING CONCERN BASIS IN PREPARING FINANCIAL STATEMENTS​