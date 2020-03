BRIEF-Everyman Media Says Trading Over Recent Days Has Been Impacted By Covid-19

March 17 (Reuters) - Everyman Media Group PLC:

* COVID-19 UPDATE

* TRADING OVER RECENT DAYS HAS BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19

* BOARD OF EVERYMAN HAS TAKEN DECISION TO CLOSE ITS VENUES TO GUESTS UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* COMPANY ALSO TODAY ANNOUNCES THAT STREISAN BEVAN WILL BE STEPPING DOWN FROM BOARD, WITH EFFECT FROM 18 APRIL 2020.

* SITE CLOSURES WILL CLEARLY HAVE AN IMPACT ON GROUP’S ABILITY TO OPERATE WHILST RESTRICTIONS ARE IN PLACE

* BOARD'S CONFIDENCE IN EVERYMAN AND ITS PROPOSITION OVER LONG TERM