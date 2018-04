April 12 (Reuters) - EVERYSPORT MEDIA GROUP AB:

* EVERYSPORT MEDIA GROUP BUYS INNEBANDYMAGAZINET

* DEAL IS EXPECTED TO PROVIDE ESMG WITH AN ANNUAL TURNOVER OF ABOUT SEK 3 MILLION

* DEAL IS EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE A FUTURE POSITIVE IMPACT ON EARNINGS OF ABOUT SEK 0.7 MILLION PER YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)