March 14 (Reuters) - Everysport Media Group Ab:

* ‍EVERYSPORT MEDIA GROUP SIGNS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH GAME LOUNGE​

* ‍AGREEMENT RUNS FOR THREE YEARS

* ‍AGREEMENT HAS A VALUE OF AT LEAST SEK 12 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)