April 30 (Reuters) - Evgen Pharma PLC:

* EVGEN PHARMA PLC - RESIGNATION WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT OF STEPHEN FRANKLIN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF COMPANY

* EVGEN PHARMA PLC - SEARCH FOR A REPLACEMENT TO FILL ROLE IS UNDERWAY AND COMPANY WILL UPDATE MARKET IN DUE COURSE