March 20 (Reuters) - Evgen Pharma Plc:

* EVGEN PHARMA - ‍ANNOUNCE NEW RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH IMPERIAL COLLEGE LONDON FOCUSING ON MECHANISM OF ACTION IN A NUMBER OF DISEASES OF SFX- 01​

* EVGEN PHARMA - ‍IMPERIAL WILL NEGOTIATE EXCLUSIVE LICENCE GIVING EVGEN PHARMA RIGHTS TO EXPLOIT ANY INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RESULTING FROM RESEARCH COLLABORATION​