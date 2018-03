BRIEF-Evine Live Inc Enters Into A Cooperation Agreement With Clinton Group

March 20 (Reuters) - Evine Live Inc:

* EVINE LIVE INC SAYS ON MARCH 19, CO ENTERED INTO A COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH CLINTON GROUP INC - SEC FILING

* ‍PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT WITH CLINTON GROUP, WITHIN 3 BUSINESS DAYS OF EXECUTION OF AGREEMENT, CO WILL APPOINT ALEX SPIRO TO BOARD

* AGREED TO NOMINATE ALEX SPIRO FOR RE-ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ALONGSIDE OTHER CONTINUING MEMBERS OF BOARD​

* CLINTON GROUP AGREED TO NOT BRING ANY NOMINATIONS, BUSINESS, OR PROPOSALS BEFORE OR AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING