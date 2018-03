BRIEF-Evine Live Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share Of $0.10

March 14 (Reuters) - Evine Live Inc:

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.10

* Q4 SALES $192.7 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $202.6 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.10 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍FOR FY18, EXPECT NORMALIZED SALES GROWTH IN 2% TO 5% RANGE ON A 52-WEEK OVER 52-WEEK BASIS​

* SAYS EXPECTS FY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE IN RANGE OF $19 TO $21 MILLION

* ‍FOR FY18, EXPECT ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE IN $19 TO $21 MILLION RANGE, WHICH WOULD BE GROWTH OF 5% TO 17% YEAR-OVER-YEAR​