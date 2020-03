March 29 (Reuters) - EVO Payments Inc:

* EVO PROVIDES COVID-19 UPDATE AND ANNOUNCES A $150 MILLION ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT FROM MADISON DEARBORN PARTNERS

* COST REDUCTION INITIATIVES IMPLEMENTED

* WILL REDUCE FIXED COSTS UP TO 20% FOR REMAINDER OF FISCAL 2020

* WILL LOWER CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BY UP TO 75% FOR FISCAL 2020