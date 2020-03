March 31 (Reuters) - EVOC Intelligent Technology Co Ltd :

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 263.2 MILLION VERSUS RMB 156.9 MILLION

* FY TURNOVER RMB1.69 BILLION VERSUS RMB 1.42 BILLION

* CERTAIN ADVERSE IMPACT OF COVID-19EPIDEMIC IS EXPECTED ON PRODUCTION AND SALES IN Q1 OF 2020

* COVID-19 EPIDEMIC HAS CAUSED DELAY IN SUPPLY, DEFERRED PRODUCTION AND SALES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: