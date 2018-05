May 22 (Reuters) - Evofem Biosciences Inc:

* EVOFEM BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK AND WARRANTS

* EVOFEM BIOSCIENCES INC - SHARES AND PRE-FUNDED WARRANTS ARE BEING SOLD AT $4.69 PER SHARE AND $4.68 PER PRE-FUNDED WARRANT, RESPECTIVELY