* EVOFEM BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES THREE NEW PHEXXI™ DATA SETS ACCEPTED FOR PRESENTATION AT THE 2020 AMERICAN COLLEGE OF OBSTETRICIANS AND GYNECOLOGISTS (ACOG) ANNUAL MEETING

* EVOFEM BIOSCIENCES INC - EXPLORATORY FINDINGS DEMONSTRATE INCREASED SEXUAL SATISFACTION AND VAGINAL LUBRICATION IN AMPOWER TRIAL

* EVOFEM BIOSCIENCES INC - REMAIN ON TRACK FOR MAY 25, 2020 REGULATORY ACTION DATE RELATED TO PHEXXI