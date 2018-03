BRIEF-Evoke Announces Agreement With Mallinckrodt To Amend Milestone Payments

March 26 (Reuters) - Evoke Pharma Inc:

* EVOKE ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT WITH MALLINCKRODT TO AMEND MILESTONE PAYMENTS

* ‍HAS AMENDED CO’S AGREEMENT WITH MALLINCKRODT, ARD INC. TO DEFER DEVELOPMENT AND APPROVAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS FOR GIMOTI​

* AMENDED AGREEMENT DEFERS AMOUNT AND TIMING OF TWO MILESTONE PAYMENTS​

* ‍AMENDED AGREEMENT DEFERS AMOUNT AND TIMING OF TWO MILESTONE PAYMENTS DUE UPON U.S. FDA ACCEPTANCE FOR REVIEW OF NEW DRUG APPLICATION​

* EVOKE PHARMA - HAVE IMPROVED CASH RUNWAY TO JANUARY OF NEXT YEAR AND REMAIN ON TRACK TO SUBMIT GIMOTI NDA NEXT QUARTER