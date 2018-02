Feb 15 (Reuters) - Evoke Pharma Inc:

* EVOKE PHARMA INC - ‍EVOKE ANNOUNCES DISCOVERY OF SEX-BASED PHARMACOKINETIC DIFFERENCES FOR GIMOTI​

* EVOKE PHARMA - ANALYSIS OF PK DATA BY SEX REVEALED STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES IN EXPOSURE BETWEEN WOMEN & MEN GIVEN SAME METOCLOPRAMIDE DOSE​

* EVOKE PHARMA INC - ‍COMPANY HAS FILED NEW PATENT APPLICATIONS RELATED TO DISCOVERY​

* EVOKE PHARMA INC - ‍COMPANY NOW EXPECTS TO FILE GIMOTI NDA IN Q2 OF 2018​