Sept 12 (Reuters) - Evoke Pharma Inc

* Evoke pharma completes dosing for Gimoti™ comparative exposure Pharmacokinetic study

* Evoke pharma - expects to announce data from Pharmacokinetic trial in Q4 of 2017, followed by 505(b)(2) NDA submission by end of 2017 or early 2018​‍​‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: