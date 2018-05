May 14 (Reuters) - Evoke Pharma Inc:

* EVOKE PHARMA REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS AND HIGHLIGHTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.13

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.19 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* NDA SUBMISSION FOR GIMOT ON TRACK FOR Q2 OF 2018

* INCLUDED IN NET LOSS FOR Q1 WAS A GAIN OF ABOUT $433,000 DUE TO CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF WARRANT LIABILITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)