March 7 (Reuters) - Evoke Pharma Inc:

* EVOKE PHARMA REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND RECENT HIGHLIGHTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.02

* INCLUDED IN NET LOSS FOR Q4 OF 2017 WAS GAIN OF ABOUT $2.3 MILLION DUE TO CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF WARRANT LIABILITY

* AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, CO'S CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $7.7 MILLION