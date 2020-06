June 19 (Reuters) - Evoke Pharma Inc:

* FDA APPROVES EVOKE’S GIMOTI

* EVOKE PHARMA INC - EVOKE EXTENDS CASH RUNWAY INTO 2021

* EVOKE PHARMA INC - AS OF MAY 31, 2020, CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $4.7 MILLION.

* EVOKE PHARMA - FDA APPROVAL OF GIMOTI ALLOWS CO TO ACCESS EXISTING $5 MILLION LINE OF CREDIT FROM EVERSANA

* EVOKE PHARMA INC - ANTICIPATE INITIATING COMMERCIAL SALES OF GIMOTI IN Q4