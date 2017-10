Sept 12 (Reuters) - Evolable Asia Corp

* Says it will acquire 59.6 percent stake (65,574 shares) in mag2 Co., Ltd for 800 million yen, effective Sept. 29

* Says it will acquire 28,682 shares of mag2 Co., Ltd through stock swap on Oct. 6 and raise voting power in mag2 Co., Ltd to 85.7 percent from 59.6 percent

