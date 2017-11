BRIEF-Evolent Health announces third quarter 2017 results

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Evolent Health Inc

* Evolent Health announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 revenue $107.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $104.5 million

* Evolent Health Inc - ‍for three months ended December 31, 2017, adjusted revenue is expected to be in range of $110.0 million to $112.0 million​

* Evolent Health Inc qtrly loss per share $0.18​

* Evolent Health Inc - ‍for full year 2017, we expect adjusted revenue to be in range of $432.0 million to $434.0 million​

* Evolent Health Inc - ‍for full year 2017, adjusted EBITDA to be in range of loss of $3.0 million to loss of $2.0 million

* Evolent Health Inc - ‍ for three months ended December 31, 2017, adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in range of $3.0 million to $4.0 million​

* FY2017 revenue view $427.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $108.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: