Aug 7 (Reuters) - Evolent Health Inc

* Files for potential stock shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing

* Says it may, from time to time, offer and sell shares of its class a common stock

* Says specific amount and prices of the shares of co’s class A common stock will be determined at the time of any offering

* Says in addition, selling stockholders may offer shares of co's class A common stock