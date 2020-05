BRIEF-Evolent Health Reports Q1 Adjusted Loss Per Share Of $0.14

May 7 (Reuters) - Evolent Health Inc:

* EVOLENT HEALTH ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $247.3 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $239.1 MILLION

* Q1 ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.14

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.13 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SAYS FOR FULL YEAR 2020, ADJUSTED REVENUE EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $935.0 MILLION TO $985.0 MILLION

* SAYS FY 2020 ADJUSTED EBITDA EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $24.0 MILLION TO $32.0 MILLION

* SAYS FOR Q2 ADJUSTED REVENUE EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $236.0 MILLION TO $247.0 MILLION

* SAYS Q2 ADJUSTED EBITDA EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.0 MILLION TO $8.0 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.10, REVENUE VIEW $240.3 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.36, REVENUE VIEW $963.8 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA