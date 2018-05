BRIEF-Evolent Health Reports Qtrly Loss Per Share $0.18

May 9 (Reuters) - Evolent Health Inc:

* EVOLENT HEALTH ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $139.7 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $140.7 MILLION

* FOR FULL YEAR 2018, ADJUSTED REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $565.0 MILLION TO $585.0 MILLION

* FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018, ADJUSTED REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $139.0 MILLION TO $143.0 MILLION

* FOR FULL YEAR 2018, ADJUSTED EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $18.0 MILLION TO $23.0 MILLION

* FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018, ADJUSTED EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $3.0 MILLION TO $5.0 MILLION

* Q2 REVENUE VIEW $142.5 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $577.7 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: