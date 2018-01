Jan 30 (Reuters) - Evolis Sa:

* Q4 REVENUE EUR 20.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 20.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 2017 REVENUE SLIGHTLY LOWER TO OUR TARGET‍​ - CEO

* CONFIRMS AMBITION TO REACH EUR 100 MILLION REVENUE BY 2020 - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)