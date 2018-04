April 10 (Reuters) - EVOLIS SA:

* CONFIRMS ANNUAL REVENUE TARGET OF AROUND 8 PERCENT AT CURRENT EXCHANGE RATE FOR 2018

* Q1 REVENUE 18.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 19.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CONFIRMS ITS OBJECTIVE OF REACHING € 100 MILLION IN REVENUE BY 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)