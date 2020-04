April 16 (Reuters) - EVOLIS SA:

* DELETION OF PROPOSAL FOR DISTRIBUTION OF DIVIDENDS TO BE SUBMITTED TO COMBINED GENERAL MEETING

* GROUP, WHOSE PRODUCTION PLANT HAS BEEN IDLING SINCE MID-MARCH, REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ITS ABILITY TO ADAPT

* GROUP NOT ABLE IN THIS CONTEXT OF UNCERTAINTY TO DECIDE ON TARGET FOR TURNOVER

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)