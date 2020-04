BRIEF-Evolus Inc Reducing Headcount By Over 100 Employees

April 16 (Reuters) - Evolus Inc:

* EVOLUS INC - REDUCTION IN COMPANY’S HEADCOUNT BY OVER 100 EMPLOYEES, WHICH REPRESENT A REDUCTION FROM 235 EMPLOYEES AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019

* EVOLUS INC - TEMPORARILY REDUCING BOARD OF DIRECTORS FEES AND REDUCING SIZE OF OUR BOARD BY TWO MEMBERS

* EVOLUS INC - DELAYING EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF NUCEIVA(TM), WHICH IS NOW EXPECTED IN 2021

* EVOLUS INC -CEO, CFO CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER VOLUNTARILY AGREED TO REDUCE THEIR BASE SALARIES BY 20% ON A TEMPORARY BASIS

* EVOLUS INC - REDUCTIONS IN BASE SALARIES ARE EFFECTIVE FROM APRIL 16, 2020 UNTIL JULY 1, 2020