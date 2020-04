BRIEF-Evolus Provides Strategic Business Update

April 16 (Reuters) - Evolus Inc:

* EVOLUS PROVIDES STRATEGIC BUSINESS UPDATE

* EVOLUS INC - WE PLAN TO INTRODUCE A NEW STIMULUS PROGRAM, EXECUTED THROUGH OUR FULLY INTEGRATED DIGITAL PLATFORM

* EVOLUS INC - “SHIFT TOWARDS GREATER DIGITAL RELIANCE RESULTS IN A RESET OF EVOLUS EXPENSE BASE AND WILL IMPACT EMPLOYEES”

* EVOLUS INC - AS A RESULT OF CHANGES, EVOLUS WILL BE A LEANER ORGANIZATION

* EVOLUS INC - PRELIMINARY, UNAUDITED CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENT WERE APPROXIMATELY $100 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2020

* EVOLUS INC - ANTICIPATE OUR CASH WILL CONTINUE TO FUND COMPANY FOR MORE THAN TWELVE MONTHS