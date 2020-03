March 4 (Reuters) - Evolus Inc:

* EVOLUS PROVIDES UPDATE ON INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION (ITC) CASE

* EVOLUS INC - NOTHING HAS CHANGED AS A RESULT OF MEDIA REPORTS FROM KOREA

* EVOLUS INC - IT IS CO’S POLICY TO NOT CONFIRM OR COMMENT ON SETTLEMENT DISCUSSIONS

* EVOLUS INC - "EVOLUS AND DAEWOONG REMAIN CONFIDENT IN STRENGTH OF OUR INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY"