BRIEF-Evolus Provides Update On United States International Trade Commission (USITC) Case

July 6 (Reuters) - Evolus Inc:

* EVOLUS PROVIDES UPDATE ON UNITED STATES INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION (USITC) CASE

* NON-BINDING INITIAL DECISION BY THE ALJ FINDS A VIOLATION OF SECTION 337 OF THE TARIFF ACT OF 1930

* EVOLUS SAYS STRONGLY DISAGREE WITH INITIAL DETERMINATION AND LOOK FORWARD TO THE FULL COMMISSION’S FINAL DETERMINATION TARGETED FOR NOVEMBER 6, 2020

* EVOLUS SAYS INTEND TO PETITION THE COMMISSION TO REVIEW THE INITIAL DETERMINATION