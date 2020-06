June 2 (Reuters) - Evolus Inc:

* EVOLUS - ON JUNE 1, ADMINISTRATE LAW JUDGE ASSIGNED TO ITC ACTION ISSUED DECISION EXTENDING TARGET DATE FOR INITIAL DETERMINATION BY JUDGE TO JULY 6

* EVOLUS INC - DECISION ALSO EXTENDED TARGET DATE FOR FINAL DETERMINATION BY ITC TO NOVEMBER 6, 2020