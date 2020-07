July 6 (Reuters) - Evolus Inc:

* EVOLUS STRENGTHENS BALANCE SHEET; SECURES $40 MILLION INVESTMENT

* EVOLUS-DAEWOONG PHARMACEUTICAL CO WILL INVEST $40 MILLION IN A FIVE-YEAR, UNSECURED, SUBORDINATED, 3% CONVERTIBLE NOTE IN CO AT A CONVERSION PRICE OF $13

* INVESTMENT BY DAEWOONG WILL BE FUNDED PRIOR TO JULY 31, 2020