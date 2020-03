BRIEF-Evolution Gaming Demand Remains Strong Despite Coronavirus

March 20 (Reuters) - Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) :

* INFORMATION IN RELATION TO COVID-19

* ON CORONAVIRUS: DAILY OPERATIONS HAVE BEEN CONDUCTED WITHOUT ANY LARGE DISTURBANCES UP UNTIL THIS POINT, AND DEMAND FOR COMPANY’S PRODUCTS CONTINUE TO BE STRONG

* EXPERIENCES A CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND FOR COMPANY'S PRODUCTS AND NOTES THAT MANY PLAYERS OPT TO PLAY CASINO IN ABSENCE OF BETTING GAMES AS MANY SPORTS EVENTS HAVE BEEN CANCELLED.