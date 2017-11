Nov 30 (Reuters) - Evolution Gaming Group Ab (Publ) :

* ‍RICHARD SPEARS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS CHAIRMAN OF EVOLUTION​

* ‍MATT ANSTEAD, PAUL CRILLY, AL HUEHN, DEREK LOGAN, AND ANOOP PODDAR WERE ALSO ELECTED DIRECTORS OF CORPORATION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: