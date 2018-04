April 19 (Reuters) - Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) :

* Q1 OPERATING REVENUE EUR 51.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 39.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA INCREASED BY 29% TO EUR 22.0 MILLION (17.0

* PROFIT FOR Q1 AMOUNTED TO EUR 16.5 MILLION (12.7) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)