Oct 25 (Reuters) - EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB (PUBL)

* Q3 ‍OPERATING REVENUES INCREASED BY 56% TO EUR 45.7 MILLION (29.2)​

* ‍Q3 EBITDA INCREASED BY 103% TO EUR 21.8 MILLION (10.8)​