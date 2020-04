April 23 (Reuters) - Evolution Mining Ltd:

* GROUP FY20 GOLD PRODUCTION, EXCLUDING RED LAKE, IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND 725,000 OUNCES

* MARCH QUARTER GOLD PRODUCTION 165,502 OZ VERSUS 175,901 OZ REPORTED LAST YEAR

* NO MATERIAL IMPACT TO EVOLUTION’S OPERATIONS FROM COVID-19 VIRUS

* MARCH QUARTER ALL-IN SUSTAINING COST A$991 PER OZ

* AS AT 31 MARCH, CO HAD CASH IN BANK OF A$168.9 MILLION AND BANK DEBT OF A$570.0 MILLION Source text reut.rs/2zihbIo Further company coverage: