* TO DATE THERE HAS BEEN NO MATERIAL IMPACT ON EVOLUTION’S OPERATIONS FROM COVID-19 VIRUS

* MAINTAINS CURRENT FY20 GROUP GUIDANCE, EXCLUDING RED LAKE GOLD MINE OF AROUND 725,000 OUNCES AT AN AISC OF A$940 - A$990/OZ