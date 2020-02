Feb 18 (Reuters) - Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) :

* EVOLUTION PARTNERS WITH GRAND CASINO LUZERN GROUP’S MYCASINO.CH IN REGULATED SWISS GAMBLING MARKET

* EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB (PUBL) - EVOLUTION'S LIVE CASINO GAMES ARE AVAILABLE TO MYCASINO.CH'S CUSTOMERS IN SWITZERLAND'S GAMBLING MARKET