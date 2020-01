BRIEF-Evolva Announces Changes To Board Of Directors

Jan 21 (Reuters) - EVOLVA HOLDING SA:

* ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND MANAGEMENT TEAM TO SUPPORT DELIVERY OF STRATEGIC PRIORITIES

* GERARD HOETMER, CURRENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF EVOLVA, AS WELL AS THOMAS VIDEBAEK HAVE DECIDED NOT TO STAND FOR RE-ELECTION

* SEARCH FOR A FOURTH BOARD MEMBER WITH IN-DEPTH BIO-TECHNOLOGY EXPERTISE HAS STARTED

* RICHARD RIDINGER, FORMER CEO OF LONZA, AS WELL AS STEPHAN SCHINDLER, CURRENTLY CFO OF BACHEM, ARE PROPOSED TO JOIN SWISS BIOTECH COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)