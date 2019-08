BRIEF-Evolva H1 Product Revenues Up At 3.0 Million Francs

Aug 21 (Reuters) - EVOLVA HOLDING SA:

* PRODUCT REVENUES REACHED CHF 3.0 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2019 (+65%)

* OVERALL REVENUES WERE CHF 6.4 MILLION, UP 67% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR

* ON TRACK TO REACH CASH BREAK-EVEN IN 2021/23 TIMEFRAME

* IMPROVED OPERATIONAL STRUCTURE AND BUSINESS PROCESSES RESULTING IN SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER OPERATING EXPENSES (OPEX)

* CASH POSITION OF CHF 45.3 MILLION ON 30 JUNE 2019 (31 DECEMBER 2018: CHF 60.4M)