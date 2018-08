Aug 9 (Reuters) - Evolva Holding SA:

* ON TRACK TO DELIVER ON SET TARGETS

* PRODUCT SALES DOUBLED, REACHING CHF 1.8 MILLION IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2018

* TOTAL REVENUES CHF 3.8 MILLION IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2018, UP 6% ON LAST YEAR

* THE NET LOSS NARROWED TO CHF 14.7 MILLION (FIRST HALF 2017 LOSS CHF 20.3 MILLION)