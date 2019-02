Feb 28 (Reuters) - Evolva Holding SA:

* ON TRACK TO REACH CASH BREAK-EVEN IN 2021/23 TIMEFRAME

* OVERALL FY REVENUES WERE CHF 8.9 MILLION (+31%)

* CASH POSITION OF CHF 60.4 MILLION ON 31 DECEMBER 2018 (31 DECEMBER 2017: CHF 97.2M)