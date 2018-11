Nov 9 (Reuters) - Evolva Holding SA:

* FOR FULL YEAR 2018, WE EXPECT PRODUCT SALES TO GROW AT A HIGH DOUBLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATE.

* SALES DEVELOPMENT PIPELINE CONTINUES TO GAIN MOMENTUM, SUPPORTING FURTHER GROWTH IN 2019.

* EXPENSES IN COMING YEARS WILL BE LOWER THAN EARLIER COMMUNICATED LEVELS