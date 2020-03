March 25 (Reuters) - Evolva Holding SA:

* EVOLVA - ENTERS NEW AGREEMENT WITH INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES

* EVOLVA - UNDER TERMS OF DEAL, IFF WILL EXPAND COMMERCIALIZATION OF VANILLIN AND CO WILL BE RESPONSIBLE TO FURTHER DEVELOP VANILLIN

* EVOLVA - CO WILL RECEIVE PAYMENTS FOR PRODUCT MANUFACTURED AND SOLD, CONTRIBUTING TO REACH CASH BREAK-EVEN BY 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: